Former Gopher Jamison Battle had a big game with 25 points with seven rebounds. Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton also had a huge game with 26 points and five assists.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers had a strong second-half effort, putting up 46 points while star forward Dawson Garcia scored a career-high 36 but it wasn't enough as the Gophers failed to erase a 14-point halftime deficit in an 84-74 loss.

The Gophers fell behind big early on in the game, with Ohio State taking a 12-2 lead within the first five minutes of action. That lead would be stretched to 30-12 by the 8:19 mark, the Gophers would find some success to end the first half, outscoring the Buckeyes 16-12 over the remainder of the first half.

The Gophers in the second half would pick up where they left off to end the first half, shooting 54.8% from the field in the final 20 minutes. They were also 10-of-14 from the free throw line while Dawson Garcia scored 28 of his 36 total points in the second half on 10-of-17 shooting.

Also finishing with double-digit scoring efforts on Sunday was Ethan Hawkins with 10 points and Cam Christie with 11 points.

Despite the effort, the Gophers would only get the game as close as six points at 72-66 with 3:24 remaining before the Buckeyes were able to pull away in the final minutes to hand the Gophers an 84-74 loss, their third loss in five games.