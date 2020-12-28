Like everyone saw coming, the Minnesota Gophers blew out Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans 81-56 and the Gophers improved to 9-1 (2-1) on the season. From start to finish, Minnesota controlled the game and it was never in any doubt. Liam Robbins used his size advantage all game long and put together his best and most complete game of the year with 18 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and a steal. Marcus Carr had a quiet game, but still ended up as Minnesota's leading scorer. The junior put together a nice 19 point, five assist, and four rebound game while making 7/13 shots and 3/6 from three point land. TGR looks back at the Gopher victory and gives their takes on the performance:

The effort on the glass was night and day

These past two games that Minnesota pulled out victories over St. Louis and Iowa they were very badly outrebounded. That included letting up 27 offensive rebounds in their win over Iowa. Those performances left us thinking: How good would Minnesota be and what would they win by if they boxed out? Tonight we got the answer to the coveted question. The Gophers outrebounded Michigan State tonight 28-22 in the first half, and 24-14 in the second half. Good for a total count of 52-36. A dominating performance on the glass that Minnesota has been on the other end of more often than not recently. It was a group effort to get to that mark tonight, as no one on Minnesota reached double-digits. Robbins led with nine, Gach had eight, Johnson had five, Kalscheur had four, Curray and Ihnen had three, and Carr, Mashburn, Mutaf, and Williams had two. Minnesota did a great job of not getting pushed underneath the rim. That was a constant problem against Iowa that led to second chance points all game long. I also thought they improved on getting a hit when the shot went up. These are all great signs of improvement, but they can't get comfortable with the recent success they've had. We've seen how it's been when they haven't been engaged, and it's crucial this team doesn't get back to that. Great focus on improvement by Pitino in this area.

Brad Rempel University of Minnesota (Brad Rempel (U of MN))

Liam Robbins and Marcus Carr duo show their dynamic potential

Early and often, the seven-foot Drake transfer was the the go-to-guy for the Gophers. He used his size advantage and had great success at the rim shooting over smaller Spartan defenders, and even stepped out and drained a three for the games first points. At one point, Robbins had scored 12 points, and Michigan State's whole team had scored 11. I thought he did his best job this year in getting work done before the catch and making the rest of the work easy. He showed off hook shots with both hands, and again, showed great touch from the free throw line making all three of his attempts. The most impressive part of this game was that he was never in any real foul trouble from start to finish. That's the first time this year Gopher fans haven't been at least a little concerned about him picking up one more foul that would take him out of the game. Marcus Carr was able to cruise in this one. 19 points seemed silent, and he would get them in spurts. A few shots he took were questionable, but some of them went in. He's making a very high percentage of his three point attempts and right now, it's a surprise when they don't fall. Michigan State made the foolish decision of switching on the end of first half ball screen between Robbins and Carr. Carr got a big on him, and that's all he needed to see. Nasty crossover and stepback, nothing but net. He's so special off the bounce. We came into this Big Ten season identifying the already established Big Ten combos that we expected to star. Garza and Wieskamp. Ayo and Kofi. Hauser and Henry. Geo Baker and Ron Harper JR. Now, Carr and Robbins? We knew that Robbins was a good transfer addition, but he's only recently shown his full potential now that he's staying on the court. We knew what Marcus Carr could be, but he's taken expectations to another level. I'm not many people that thought he would be scoring 24 per game while leading the league in assists. They're establishing themselves as one of the Big Ten's best duo's, and deserve credit as such. If Minnesota is able to get a few more wins out of the gauntlet they're about to go through, they'll get the credit they deserve for being the catalysts.

Brad Rempel University of Minnesota

Richard Pitino deserves credit for these last three games