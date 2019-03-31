There were many 2020 recruits at the Gophers Junior Day on Saturday, but one of the more intriguing prospects on the list is Tartan oustide linebacker Randy Keumongne. This was his first year ever playing football, and he has garned interest from Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State. TGR spoke with him about the visit.

"When I got there we had an academic tour and then we went down to the weight room and got measured," Keumogne told TGR. "Then we went to see them practice for like an hour and half. After that we had lunch then went to the game day facility and took recruiting pictures. Then went back to the practice facility for a meeting with the head coach, then we had another tour with our positions coach. We wrapped up with Coach Fleck in the meeting room."

Watching the Gophers fast paced practice was a great learning experience for the in-state prospect.

"How to practice hard and move at game speed all the time during practice and having fun, because I never seen a practice that competitive before."

His favorite part about the visit was putting on the maroon and gold jersey and posing for pictures in the locker room.

"The meeting was fun because Coach Rossi was a really nice coach. He was explaining to us the culture and the expectation from a LB at the University."

Keugmone talked to TGR about what his his first year playing football, and what got him into the sport.

"I started getting into the weight room and my body was developing really fast. All my friends encourage me to play and help the team and I accepted. I was scared at first to get hurt, but I ended up being the one hurting people."

The Tartan linebacker will be back to camp at Minnesota is June.