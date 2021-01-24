Below is a synopsis of what head coach Richard Pitino and players, Brandon Johnson and Jamal Mashburn, Jr., said after Saturday's loss.

Minnesota (11-5, 4-5) was led in scoring by Marcus Carr, who tallied 25 points and seven rebounds. Liam Robbins was held to just six points and eventually fouled out of the game.

Eric Ayala led the way for Maryland (9-7, 3-6) with 21 points and three steals. Donta Scott chipped in with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Aaron Wiggins added eight points and 10 boards for the Terps.

Maryland proved to be Minnesota's kryptonite at The Barn on Saturday as the Terrapins used a stifling defense to preserve a 63-49 win over the Gophers, their first home loss of the season.

RICHARD PITINO:

- Thought they played hard. Maryland jumped out to an early lead. Just couldn't make shots and settled defensively. Had five guys that were 6-for-32 from the field.

- Didn't love a couple of three-point attempts. Credits Maryland's length on guarding the perimeter and couldn't get by them. Needed to attack more.

- Maryland made them earn their 49 points.

- Mentioned Maryland's bigs were 5-of-10 from three-point range, so had to switch things up defensively a little bit.

- Doesn't love a week break, but understands they are in some unique times and they have to figure things out.

- With Liam Robbins on the bench, you don't have that traditional low-post threat. Needed to be able to get into the lane with him out and they weren't able to do that. Those were some big fouls on him early in the second half and they couldn't move it forward with their offense.

BRANDON JOHNSON:

- Started the game slow, slowest we've ever started. Made the mistake of thinking things were going to come easy.

- Have to move the ball more and play as a team and play connected.

- Had miscommunications on switches. Need to correct those for next week.

- Doesn't believe the week off had anything to do with lack of energy. Just one of those games where they weren't on the same page.

- Has 100% confidence in his guys shooting.

JAMAL MASHBURN, JR.:

- Think they got stagnate offensively at certain points in not being able to go down low. Didn't attack the rim enough and settled for too many jump shots.

- Coming off the bench, have to provide energy and be an energy giver every game.

- Maryland has really good length and really good defensively. Need to get it to the post, not just to score, but to get it to every one else.

- Just need to stay positive during the breaks. Anybody can beat anybody in the Big Ten. Just need to get back in the gym and get back to work.