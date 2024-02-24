2025 cornerback Coleman Patmon announced on Friday that he will be visiting Minnesota on an official visit this June.

The 6-foot-3 cornerback out of Del Valle (TX) will be visiting Minnesota the weekend of June 7-9. Patmon holds offers in his recruitment from Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech among others.

The official visit will be the first for Patmon to Minnesota, he also has set up visits for this spring to Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Houston.



The Gophers under head coach P.J. Fleck have had plenty of success in recruiting the Lone Star State and currently have five players on the roster who call Texas home including 2024 defensive back signing Mike Gerald.

