GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

National Signing Day is almost here, and Minnesota is making a late push for a really strong 2022 recruiting class. Nineteen players are currently committed to the Gophers, creating a class that is ranked 36th in the country and 9th in the Big Ten according to Rivals.

Signing Day is always an exciting 24 hours for coaching staffs and recruits across the country. The 2022 recruiting cycle was a breath of fresh air after over a year of extended dead periods. Regardless, the decisions each prospect has made is extremely important, and it will certainly feel great to wrap up what has been a tiring but always rewarding process.

The Gopher Report previews the day below.