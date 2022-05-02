TGR Places Pair of FutureCasts for Minnesota DE to Land with the Gophers
On Sunday, TGR writers Sean Williams and Dylan Callaghan-Croley placed FutureCasts for Minnesota DE Martin Owusu to land with the Gophers. Owusu on Saturday, during a visit for the Gophers' annual ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news