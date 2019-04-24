News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 22:42:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Gophers and a big AAU weekend

David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

This weekend is a big one on the AAU spring calendar. College coaches will be able to get out on the road and see prospects in person. All three shoe company circuits will be in action to give thei...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}