 Minnesota Football Recruiting - Recruiting Rouser: November 23rd
The Recruiting Rouser: 11/23

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
We're entering the home stretch as the Early Signing Period inches closer and there is still some work to be done for a Minnesota class that has 16 total commitments and is currently ranked 33rd, according to Rivals.com.

Today's Recruiting Rouser features the following information from the recruiting trail:

- Which targets are the Gophers trying to flip from other schools

- More on a new 2021 JUCO defensive line target

- Who's expected to be early enrollees for the Gophers in the 2021 class

- MORE!

