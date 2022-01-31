Minnesota fans should not expect too much action on February 2nd. For the most part, Gopher fans should expect a mostly drama-free day consisting of some preferred walk on additions as well as a few transfers, but the potential for some new 2022 blood does exist.

The one surprise from the early period was former DE commit Jack Pyburn choosing not to sign, and by the looks of it, the Gophers will not be regaining his pledge.

That said, Minnesota hosted a slew of 2022, 2023, 2024 and beyond visitors over the weekend for junior day, and we are already seeing some new offers and even new commitments come from that.

My guess is that the Gophers are done for 2022 and have shifted the focus mostly to the portal and 2023, but we will find out for certain over the next few days.