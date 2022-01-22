Three Keys To The Game: Minnesota vs Rutgers
After postponing their game against Penn State, Minnesota returns to action today against Rutgers! Minnesota is looking to get back on track in Big 10 play, and have a chance to do so against an 11-6 Rutgers team. Here are three keys to the game for Minnesota!
Get Some Sort Of Production Down Low
It still seems that Eric Curry is day-to-day with his injury and could be a game time decision. Even if he does play, it's likely he's not 100%. Charlie Daniels was limited in his production against Iowa, while freshman Treyton Thompson came off the bench in the second half and was able to make an impact on the game late. However, they're dealing with a different beast in the strong and athletic 6'11 240 pound Clifford Omoruyi of Rutgers. He's putting up 11.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. It'll be a tough matchup for whoever the Gophers have on the floor, but they need to get some sort of production down low against him. Even if they aren't scoring much, pulling in rebounds and limiting second chance points will be huge.
Keep EJ Stephens Hot
With 22 points against Iowa and 18 against Michigan State, EJ Stephens is rolling right now. At this point it's pretty much a guarantee that Jamison Battle is going to get his buckets, and Payton Willis has been productive just about every game as well. If EJ Stephens can keep putting points on the board, that third scoring spark will be huge for this team. One of the crazy things about his past two games is that he's only shot 3-10 from three, which means there's even room to improve on his performances. He shot it extremely well from deep early in the season, so if he can find that touch against Rutgers, Minnesota will be competitive.
Where Does The Depth Come From?
Not sure if Sean Sutherlin will be back after he missed last weekend's game against Iowa, and we already talked about Eric Curry. Because of this, the bench could once again be even thinner than usual. Treyton Thompson provided a spark off the bench against Iowa, but there were just 2 bench points outside of him. Against Michigan State, the bench combined for just 2 points as well. Minnesota needs someone to step up as a strong sixth man in conference play, as you simply can't rely on five players to do everything in a conference as tough as the Big 10. Minnesota needs to gut this out and find someone to step up off the bench.
