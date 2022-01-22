Three Keys To The Game: Minnesota vs Rutgers

After postponing their game against Penn State, Minnesota returns to action today against Rutgers! Minnesota is looking to get back on track in Big 10 play, and have a chance to do so against an 11-6 Rutgers team. Here are three keys to the game for Minnesota!

Get Some Sort Of Production Down Low

It still seems that Eric Curry is day-to-day with his injury and could be a game time decision. Even if he does play, it's likely he's not 100%. Charlie Daniels was limited in his production against Iowa, while freshman Treyton Thompson came off the bench in the second half and was able to make an impact on the game late. However, they're dealing with a different beast in the strong and athletic 6'11 240 pound Clifford Omoruyi of Rutgers. He's putting up 11.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. It'll be a tough matchup for whoever the Gophers have on the floor, but they need to get some sort of production down low against him. Even if they aren't scoring much, pulling in rebounds and limiting second chance points will be huge.

Keep EJ Stephens Hot

With 22 points against Iowa and 18 against Michigan State, EJ Stephens is rolling right now. At this point it's pretty much a guarantee that Jamison Battle is going to get his buckets, and Payton Willis has been productive just about every game as well. If EJ Stephens can keep putting points on the board, that third scoring spark will be huge for this team. One of the crazy things about his past two games is that he's only shot 3-10 from three, which means there's even room to improve on his performances. He shot it extremely well from deep early in the season, so if he can find that touch against Rutgers, Minnesota will be competitive.

Where Does The Depth Come From?