Three reasons for optimism for Minnesota in 2024
After a disappointing 2023 season, Minnesota Golden Gopher football fans are struggling to find optimism for the 2024 season. Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at three reasons why Minnesota fans should be optimistic heading into the offseason.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
MORE: TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER | TRANSFER PORTAL THREAD | INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD
1. An upgrade at quarterback
It's no secret that Athan Kaliakmanis didn't get the job done at quarterback in 2023 for the Golden Gophers, completing just 53.1% of his passes for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with nine interceptions. The Illinois native struggled to find consistency in the passing attack and struggled with his accuracy and touch throughout the season.
Now, the Gophers have brought in one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal and one of the FCS's top quarterbacks in Max Brosmer from New Hampshire. On paper, Brosmer is quite the upgrade for Minnesota from Kaliakmanis. The Georgia native has the skill set to do whatever the Gophers will ask him to do and has shown the consistent ability to hit receivers at all levels while also bringing a quality dual-threat component to his game.
Brosmer is the type of quarterback that should help elevate the Gophers offense overall. Will it turn it into one of the nation's best? That remains to be seen but it should be quite a few steps ahead of where the 2023 offense was, though that wouldn't be too hard considering the Gophers averaged just 20.9 points per game this season which ranked 110th in the nation.
2. Returning elite playmakers in RB Darius Taylor and WR Daniel Jackson
To go along with Brosmer, the Gophers are also returning a pair of elite playmakers in running back Darius Taylor and wide receiver Daniel Jackson.
Taylor was kept to just six games due to injury but was fantastic when on the field, totaling 799 rushing yards and five touchdowns as well as 11 receptions for 92 yards. He emerged as one of the Big Ten's best running backs and should be a big weapon for the Gophers once again in 2023.
Jackson, on the other hand, might be one of the best-kept secrets in college football. Despite sup-optimal quarterback play, Jackson was able to record 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns this season. The Kansas native will not be a secret come next fall but with Max Brosmer behind center, Gopher fans should be very excited about what the duo could do in the passing attack come next fall.
On top of Taylor and Jackson, the Gophers also return wide receivers Lemeke Borckington and Elijah Spencer who have flashed potential as well as running back Jordan Nubin. The walk-on tailback was impressive when called upon in 2023, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and totaling 559 yards across 127 carries. The Gophers also went into the transfer portal last month and picked up a commitment from Ohio transfer Sieh Bangura who totaled over 2,200 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns over the last two seasons for the Bobcats.
3. Returning experience and playmakers on defense
The Gophers defense in 2026 took a step back from what has become expected from the program under P.J. Fleck but there is reason for optimism in the defense going forward. Currently, the Gophers are still searching for their next defensive coordinator, P.J. Fleck is expected to make a decision in the near future.
From a personnel perspective, the Gophers do lose key players such as Tyler Nubin, Kyler Baugh, Ryan Selig, and Chris Collins but there is still plenty of key experience set to return this offseason.
Safety Jack Henderson emerged last season as one of the program's top defensive backs and was especially strong in coverage. Cornerback Justin Walley also returns and despite a tough performance against Bowling Green will be expected to return as the Gophers' top cornerback in 2024.
Defensive end Jah Joyner continues to improve as a pass rusher and could be among the Big Ten's best next season after recording 7.5 tackles in 2024. Anthony Smith flashed at times in 2023 as well and could be set to be a breakout candidate on the defensive line as well.
Other experienced pieces returning include DE Danny Striggow, LB Maverick Baranowski, LB Cody Lindenberg, DT Jalen Logan-Redding, and DT Deven Eastern to just name a few.
There is still plenty of talent and production remaining on this Minnesota defense despite the loss of several key players. Expect the Gophers to improve on their disappointing 2023 defense next fall.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers, @drew_toennies
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.