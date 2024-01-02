After a disappointing 2023 season, Minnesota Golden Gopher football fans are struggling to find optimism for the 2024 season. Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at three reasons why Minnesota fans should be optimistic heading into the offseason.

1. An upgrade at quarterback

It's no secret that Athan Kaliakmanis didn't get the job done at quarterback in 2023 for the Golden Gophers, completing just 53.1% of his passes for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with nine interceptions. The Illinois native struggled to find consistency in the passing attack and struggled with his accuracy and touch throughout the season.



Now, the Gophers have brought in one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal and one of the FCS's top quarterbacks in Max Brosmer from New Hampshire. On paper, Brosmer is quite the upgrade for Minnesota from Kaliakmanis. The Georgia native has the skill set to do whatever the Gophers will ask him to do and has shown the consistent ability to hit receivers at all levels while also bringing a quality dual-threat component to his game. Brosmer is the type of quarterback that should help elevate the Gophers offense overall. Will it turn it into one of the nation's best? That remains to be seen but it should be quite a few steps ahead of where the 2023 offense was, though that wouldn't be too hard considering the Gophers averaged just 20.9 points per game this season which ranked 110th in the nation.

2. Returning elite playmakers in RB Darius Taylor and WR Daniel Jackson

To go along with Brosmer, the Gophers are also returning a pair of elite playmakers in running back Darius Taylor and wide receiver Daniel Jackson. Taylor was kept to just six games due to injury but was fantastic when on the field, totaling 799 rushing yards and five touchdowns as well as 11 receptions for 92 yards. He emerged as one of the Big Ten's best running backs and should be a big weapon for the Gophers once again in 2023. Jackson, on the other hand, might be one of the best-kept secrets in college football. Despite sup-optimal quarterback play, Jackson was able to record 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns this season. The Kansas native will not be a secret come next fall but with Max Brosmer behind center, Gopher fans should be very excited about what the duo could do in the passing attack come next fall. On top of Taylor and Jackson, the Gophers also return wide receivers Lemeke Borckington and Elijah Spencer who have flashed potential as well as running back Jordan Nubin. The walk-on tailback was impressive when called upon in 2023, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and totaling 559 yards across 127 carries. The Gophers also went into the transfer portal last month and picked up a commitment from Ohio transfer Sieh Bangura who totaled over 2,200 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns over the last two seasons for the Bobcats.



3. Returning experience and playmakers on defense