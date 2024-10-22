Advertisement

Pair of Gophers named mid-season Freshman All-Americans

Pair of Gophers named mid-season Freshman All-Americans

A pair of Gophers freshmen defensive backs have earned mid-season freshmen All-American honors.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Bowl Projections: Where will the Gophers go bowling in 2024?

Bowl Projections: Where will the Gophers go bowling in 2024?

Where do the latest bowl projections have the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing this postseason?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Analyzing Minnesota's snap count data from their first seven games

Analyzing Minnesota's snap count data from their first seven games

A look at the snap count data for Minnesota's first seven games.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Where the Minnesota Golden Gophers rank in every major stat after week 7

Where the Minnesota Golden Gophers rank in every major stat after week 7

Where does Minnesota's offense and defense rank in each major statistical category after seven weeks?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
A look at the Gophers recent offer spree

A look at the Gophers recent offer spree

A quick glance at the recent propsects offered by the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Published Oct 22, 2024
Three-star Arizona OL sets return visit to Minnesota
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Three-star Mountain Pointe (AZ) offensive tackle Aaron Thomas will be returning to Minneapolis for a visit next month, the 6-foot-7, 275-pound prospect tells Gophers Nation. Thomas will be on campus for Minnesota's November 23 matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

It will be the third trip this year for Thomas to Minneapolis as he previously visited the Gophers in April and July.

