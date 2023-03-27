On Sunday, TGR caught up with Abasiri to talk about his commitment to the Gophers.

On Saturday, Minnesota picked up a pair of commitments from Florida WR Dallas Sims and in-state defensive lineman Jide Abasiri, pushing their total in the 2024 recruiting cycle to eight.

"Their entire culture, and how much they talked to me, they showed me the most interest and it felt real," Absiri told TGR about what convinced him Minnesota was the right place for him. "They have a great relationship with my head coach and it's close to home," he added.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end also has molded a strong relationship with Minnesota defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere since he was hired earlier this offseason. "Coach Winston was a major role in my decision," he said about the newly hired DeLattiboudere. "He's a great coach with high energy and loves what he does."

Since being offered by the Gophers earlier this year, a chance to stay home to play was always big for Abasiri, especially with two of his now former Prior Lake teammates in Greg Johnson and Martin Owusu now with the Gophers. That sentiment continued in our discussion Sunday.

"It's a dream to be playing for my home state, I never thought I would be in the position to make that type of a decision," he said about what it means to him to be staying at home.

"I'm ready to work, Row the boats!" he added about the next steps for him now that he's committed. Look for the Savage (MN) native to become a leader of the Gophers' 2024 recruiting class and be a big part of their peer recruiting efforts.