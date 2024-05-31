Three-star California wide receiver Legend Lyons has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota, the weekend of June 14 he tells Gophers Nation.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver has not reported an offer from the Golden Gophers yet in his recruitment but does hold offers from Arkansas, Fresno State, Oregon State, Utah, and Washington State among others. He is currently also expected to visit Utah on June 21.

"I heard that Minnesota does a great job developing wide receivers," Lyons told Gophers Nation about what has caught his eye about Minnesota and made him want to take an official visit. "They tell me that I can be next up



Last season in 14 games for Charter Oak, Lyons recorded 74 receptions for 950 yards and seven touchdown.

