THREE TAKEAWAYS: Gophers embarrassed in Piscataway 90-55
It was another ugly night for the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team on Wednesday evening in Piscataway, falling to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 90-55 for their sixth straight loss this season. With the loss, the Gophers are now 7-14 overall and 1-10 in conference play.
After battling back from an early hole in the first half on Saturday, the Gophers would begin to fade heading into halftime, seeing a once 22-20 lead for Rutgers balloon to 32-24 heading into halftime. The second half, however, is where it got ugly. In that second half, Rutgers would outscore Minnesota 58-31, leading to the eventual 90-55 final score.
Here are three takeaways from the blowout loss to Rutgers..
Another dismal offensive performance...
Minnesota's offensive struggles continued on Wednesday night and words are running out to describe the level of play by the Gophers on the offensive side of the court.
For the game, the Gophers shot just 36.1% from the floor including 20% from deep, making just 5-of-25 attempts. For comparison, Rutgers shot in game 59.7% from the floor and 50% from three-point range, hitting 10-of-20 shots.
Wednesday marks the eighth time this season that the Gophers have shot under 40% for a game. On the season, they've shot just 50% or better in two games.
Entering the game as one of the worst 15 offenses in the country, the Gophers are only going to continue to find themselves in the basement when it comes to offensive stats after this latest performance.
How much worse can it get?
Looking at the remainder of the schedule for the Gophers and it's easy to wonder if they will win another game. After Wednesday's loss, Minnesota has the following games remaining on its schedule;
2/4: vs Maryland
2/7: @ Illinois
2/12: vs Iowa
2/15: @ Michigan State
2/18: vs Penn State
2/22: @ Maryland
2/25 @ Nebraska
3/2: vs Rutgers
3/5: vs Wisconsin
Out of all those games remaining, only one is below .500, that being the Nebraska Cornhuskers who currently sit at 10-13 on the season. Maryland is sitting fifth in the conference right now, Illinois second, and Iowa finds itself in the middle of the pack alongside Michigan State and Penn State. Then there's Wisconsin which has struggled in Big Ten play at 4-6 but is 12-8 overall.
Chances are the Gophers find a way to win another game or two this season at the least but losing out is surely on the table if they are unable to pick it up offensively.
An emerging bright spot...
One bright spot from the loss on Wednesday was the encouraging play of freshman forward Joshua Ola-Joseph. He led the Gophers in scoring against the Scarlet Knights with a career-high 17 points, eight rebounds, and two assists while going 8-for-13 from the floor. He also had two steals in the game as well.
Expected to be a big part of their success in the upcoming season, the Gophers will have to hope that Wednesday night's performance is just a sign of things to come for the Minnesota native. Jamison Battle and Ta'Lon Cooper also both contributed double-digit scoring efforts, Battle posting 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting including 1-for-6 from deep while Cooper had 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting and 2-of-8 from three.
