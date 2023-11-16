Three to Know: A deeper look at Ohio State's offense
If the Minnesota Golden Gophers are going to shock the world on Saturday afternoon, they'll need to stop one of the most talented offenses in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Buckeye's offense this season as mentioned earlier his week is a very good offense but perhaps not to the standard that has been set previously in Columbus. That said, the offense led by offensive coordinator Brian Hartline still features names such as quarterback Kyle McCord, wide receivers Marvin Harriosn Jr, and Emeka Egbuka, running back Treyveon Henderson, and tight end Cade Stover.
Before we get into our three things to know about the Ohio State offense, let's take a look at a few notable stats for the Buckeyes.
|STAT
|# (RANK)
|
Scoring Offense
|
33.3 (30th)
|
Rushing Offense
|
138.6 (90th) - 4.14 YPC (78th)
|
Passing Offense
|
290.2 (19th) - 9.2 YPA (14th)
|
Total Offense
|
428.8 (36th) - 6.61 YPP (19th)
|
Turnovers
|
10 (20th)
|
Sacks Allowed
|
17 (47th)
|
3rd Down Conversion %
|
44.09 (31st)
|
4th Down Conversion %
|
52.94 (61st)
|
Red Zone Conversion %
|
83.33 (T-72nd) - 61.9% TD rate (65th)
|
Explosive Plays (20+ Yards)
|
54 (T-29th)
Kyle McCord - Very good but perhaps not elite
