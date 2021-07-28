Top Five Positional Battles: #5 - Safety
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
As the Gophers near the start of fall camp for the 2021 season following a disappointing 2020 season that saw Minnesota end the year with a 3-4 record, optimism is high heading into Huntington Bank...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news