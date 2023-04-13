GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota has officially landed a commitment from top 2024 target Zahir Rainer. The three-star safety out of Richmond (VA), made his pledge to the Gophers over a top seven that consisted of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Stanford.

"It is a dream come true," Rainer told TGR. "I know there is a lot of work to be done, I know I have to work hard to get to a certain place under Coach Collins, Coach Rossi and Coach Fleck. It is just a dream come true to have my shot to play in the Big Ten, an opportunity to compete early, and be a star."

Rainer has been all over the United States visiting each of his top seven schools over the last six weeks, and was on campus in Minneapolis a few weeks ago with his parents alongside him. Having both parents there, particularly his mother, was big for Rainer.

"It was a big visit," said Rainer. "It was me, my mom, and my dad. My mom doesn't really travel a whole lot, but it was getting to that point where I wanted my mom to see it for herself. It was huge, and definitely checked all of our boxes."