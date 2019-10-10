DEFENSIVE BACK DICAPRIO BOOTLE

On Minnesota’s wide receivers...

“They’re up there. Right with them. Those are great guys. That’s a really strong receiving group. You’ve got to be really serious and really dialed in this week because if you’re not on point, they’ll make you pay for it.” On Minnesota’s size...

“That’s about accurate. Especially from what I remember lining up on them last year. They’re pretty stout guys.” On the advantages and disadvantages of larger opponents...

“There’s definitely a little bit of both. Good thing is I move really well with speed and laterally, too. Some big guys love when you touch them because they want you to touch them and they want to be able to use their body. Other big guys, they don’t love when you touch them, so it’s not even so much about them just being a big guy. It’s about the way you play being a big guy. I just try to feed off that.” On Minnesota senior wide receiver Tyler Johnson...

“He’s tops. That’s not even just going back to last year. Even I remember him the year before that. He’s doing big things. He’s definitely a top guy.” On scouting out a young team...

“A lot of young offenses they find ways to work around what you’re doing. It’s not just necessarily a set amount of plays that they’ll run that we know for sure are coming. They have the ability to change on the fly and they’ll really need to attack based off of what we’re doing. At the end of the day, we've just got to go out there and play football. If they make a couple of plays, we've got to find a way to make more plays than they make.” On playing a ranked team...

“Kudos on them handling what they need to handle before getting to this point. I’m pretty sure that they have a mindset that each week is a new week and they’re just trying to go 1-0 every week. That’s our goal, too. We’re trying to go 1-0 every week. We haven’t been perfect. We’ve lost two games. The good thing about it is everything [about] the two games we lost are in the past. We’re coming off a win and honestly, it doesn’t matter because this is a new week, new opportunity and we have a new goal. We have to beat Minnesota regardless of where we play. We could play them in the middle of the ocean and we just [have] to make it happen. Win another this week.”

NOSE TACKLE DARRION DANIELS

On Minnesota...

“They’ve got some big tight ends, something different for us. It’s going to be a real challenge on our edge because their tight ends are big bodies. It’s like actually having two offensive linemen on the field at the same time. I think that’s something that I’ve noticed, and that we’re keying in on in practice, just making sure that we take care of those two and stop the run.” On the weather during Saturday’s game against Minnesota...

“I have no control over the weather, so it’s one of those things where God blessed us with the day, so just be thankful for it. I’m not used to playing in cold weather, but I get used to it. After warm-ups, I’ll be straight.”

RIGHT TACKLE MATT FARNIOK

On Minnesota linebacker Carter Coughlin...

“Same as always. He is an edge rusher with speed guy so we just have to get ready. We have to give a great pocket. I mean he is a quick player and he is a really good player as well, so we just need to be ready and make sure we are ready for the speed.”

RUNNING BACK/WIDE RECEIVER WAN'DALE ROBINSON

On if he’ll have to take on a bigger role with the uncertainty of Adrian Martinez and JD Spielman...

“No, not necessarily. We have confidence in all the guys, all the receivers, all the running backs we have confidence in. We have confidence in Noah [Vedral.] Really just going through the weeks exactly as we’ve been doing, preparing the same way we have and just making sure we’re good on offense.” On playing in the snow...

“I’ve never played in the snow before so that’ll be a first.” On how snow or colder conditions changes the offensive plan...

“I don’t really think it will change much. Obviously, if it’s a blizzard, things will change, but if it’s just drizzling down, I think we’ll still call some of the same stuff, and I’ll still try to play my own game.” On if practice prepares the team to switch quarterbacks...

“Oh yeah definitely. Every quarterback just goes about with every receiver at some point in time during practice so you’re comfortable with just about everybody that’s in the game. Whenever Noah [Vedral] got in the game we were really, really comfortable because Noah had taken first-team reps before. It was really no different than having Adrian [Martinez] out there.”

QUARTERBACK NOAH VEDRAL