In Minnesota, Zack Annexstad is upping the ante by being both a true freshman and a walk-on winning the quarterback competition for the Gophers and head coach PJ Fleck. We’re joined by Minnesota starting quarterback, Zack Annexstad. Good to have you here, Zack. I want to go back to that first head trials when you stepped onto the field. What were your goals at that particular point in time?

My goals at that particular point in time were just to be the best possible player that I could be, grow every day, and just have an opportunity to play with these guys.

What's the mindset of someone trying to walk on to make a team?

My mindset coming in was just like I said, just grow every day. You're going to fail. Obviously, everyone out there on the field is going to fail. I think the biggest thing is just staying focused and stand locked in and hopefully just being the best player you can possibly be.

What was your reaction when Coach Fleck informed you that you were going to be the team's starter?

I was pretty excited at the time. I maybe didn't show it in the moment but I've been through a lot of ups and downs, but there is something I've been working for just because I picked this culture. I picked this team; I knew the teammates that I would have and I'm just really excited for it.

Said you maybe didn't show it in the moment. What did you do or not do?

He told me and I just said, “alright, yes, sir.” I didn’t show a lot of emotion in the moment. I don't know how he thought I was going to react but I was pretty excited on the inside.

You're going to become just the second walk-on true freshman quarterback to start a season opener since Baker Mayfield did it Texas Tech in 2013. What does that mean to you?

It's exciting but the main thing is I think I'm working to tune out the outside noise because I just want to stay locked in. We have a game on Thursday. That's coming up real quick, in a couple of days. I'm just trying to stay locked in for my teammates.

Hey, Zack, your dad played football in Minnesota. Your brother Brock is a redshirt freshman walk-on receiver on the team. You were involved in a pretty special moment for him a couple weeks ago. Take a listen to this.

Now, at least in my ear, the audio was a little garbled. What did you say before you revealed what was on your back under your shirt?

It was tattoo night. Everyone of the team who had tattoos was going up front, in front of the team saying what every tattoo on them meant to them. I went up there. Everyone obviously, I think everyone knew I didn’t have tattoos. When I was walking up, I heard grumblings and stuff. this guy doesn't have a tattoo.” I went up there and said, “my parents don’t know I have a tattoo; my brother doesn't,” and then everyone is like “whoa, maybe he actually has a tattoo.” I turned around, pulled my shirt up. It was a really cool moment for me and my brother.

What did your brother think when he saw that?

I saw his face when I was first talking up there. He had no clue what to say but it was just really cool moment because him and I have been through a lot together, football-wise and just life so it was really cool.

When was the last time your brother cut his hair, Zack?

It's been awhile. He trims it here and there but it's been awhile. He likes it.

What do you two guys have planned for your first touchdown celebration?

I don't know. Honestly, I don't have anything big planned as of right now. Hand the ball back to the ref and celebrate with my teammates.

You can pretend to be a barber and give him a haircut. I think that might go over pretty well.

I suppose you like his hair.