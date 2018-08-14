Twitter reacts to Lindsay Whalen retirement
👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾 CONGRATULATIONS @Lindsay_13 on a helleva career!! Makes all the sense in the world now why your last name starts with ‘W’. Lindsay Wins https://t.co/fWo4TTAAKI— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 13, 2018
Lindsay Whalen...The Greatest Gopher bball player in Histry...Yes Male and/or Female...Wat a career...1 more championship this year,LW?— Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) August 14, 2018
Oh,and I fgot to add...Lindsay Whalen? Hall o Fame in 2023...No Doubt!!— Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) August 14, 2018
This may get lost in your feed cuz Lebron freakin James tweeted you but from one Gopher to another, congrats on a great playing career @Lindsay_13 ! #SkiUMah— Glen Perkins (@glenperkins) August 13, 2018
My tribute to my favorite athlete of all time, @minnesotalynx @Lindsay_13 - no words can do you justice, but you taught me it matters to try.https://t.co/fdWHcwKF3G— janashortal (@janashortal) August 14, 2018
"Minnesota sports" is too often synonymous with losing and frustration, but Lindsay Whalen was an amazing athlete, a winner like we've rarely seen from anyone in any sport at any level, and fun as hell on and off the court. For two decades, @Lindsay_13 made an entire state proud.— Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) August 13, 2018
LYNX LEGEND.— KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) August 13, 2018
Congratulations on an incredible 15 seasons, @Lindsay_13! 👏👏👏 @WNBA @minnesotalynx pic.twitter.com/3BwRRTT0o4
The first picture is the first day @Lindsay_13 stepped foot on the @minnesotalynx practice court in 2010. The second photo is at Lindsay’s retirement announcement 4 championships later. Incredible woman. Legendary career. pic.twitter.com/gH4QZhipq8— Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) August 13, 2018
S/O to the absolute GOAT. You have been the greatest role model and I’m so blessed to have played with/against/ and most importantly learned from over the years! Your leadership and… https://t.co/G1kYAXTbHL— rachel banham (@rachelbanham_1) August 13, 2018
To: Weezy F. Whalen,— Seimone Augustus (@seimoneaugustus) August 13, 2018
Even though there are a lot of games left to be played in this season. Know that I’ll always cherish every moment we’ve shared on and off the court. I’ll never forget… https://t.co/aacCnh4mlu
Cheers to one of the greatest people that I know! Everyone knows of how great of a basketball player Lindsay Whalen was, more importantly, she is even a better person than anyone could ever imagine. Best is yet to come… #She’sOnPoint #GoldenGophers #Coach #Proud @lindsaywhalen pic.twitter.com/Hivhz7hU9V— Pam Borton (@borton_pam) August 13, 2018
Best hooper in Minnesota history. Not best women’s hooper. Best hooper. Period. https://t.co/qg9mwZGwmH— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) August 13, 2018
Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve talks about Lindsay Whalen.— MPR News (@MPRnews) August 13, 2018
"That sort of a relationship is one-in-a-lifetime." pic.twitter.com/H5J20bTseQ
Personal S/O to @Lindsay_13: Congrats on ending a chapter & beginning a new one! Epitome of a #Grinder all the way back to showing up at DLS for skill workouts when no one was watching & bringing your team mates with. True "Winners" bring others along for the ride. #Respect— Coach Dave Thorson (@GrindersWinDT) August 14, 2018
Congratulations on your retirement, Lindsay Whalen @Lindsay_13! We'll miss seeing you play on the @minnesotalynx but glad we'll still be able to catch you in action as the coach of the Gophers women's basketball team. @GopherWBB https://t.co/86luFmlCKX— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 13, 2018
. @Lindsay_13 Congratulations on your amazing career.... you have changed women’s basketball in Minnesota forever! Now, as you transition towards retirement and coaching, I am excited to be on your team once again. #TheWinningWhay 〽️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ANoL41QN32— Kelly Roysland Curry (@kellyroysland) August 14, 2018
Congratulations to @Lindsay_13 on an amazing career!— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) August 13, 2018
We look forward to cheering her and the @minnesotalynx on during the @WNBA playoffs 🏀 pic.twitter.com/9LwdAy05MI
Lindsay Whalen @Lindsay_13 is still a pretty huge deal in her hometown of Hutchinson, MN. https://t.co/bacg9nMRfP pic.twitter.com/O3ZVpnFR1c— Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) August 13, 2018
Congrats @Lindsay_13 on your awesome career! #OneMN #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/b3QBvPozAQ— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 13, 2018
"She's the heart and soul of this state, and so much the heart and soul of this team." -- Maya Moore on @minnesotalynx teammate Lindsay Whalen, who will retire at season's end.https://t.co/Rd8kBymSVV— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) August 14, 2018
Lindsay Whalen announced she will retire from the WNBA at the end of this season.— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 13, 2018
Her resume includes:
- 4x WNBA Champion
- 5x WNBA All-Star
- WNBA's all-time wins leader
- 2,334 assists (3rd all-time) pic.twitter.com/SsL4KhwRvu
Per @bball_ref, @Lindsay_13 has left her mark all over the leader boards:— Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) August 13, 2018
AST: 2,334 (#3)
Games: 477 (#6)
MIN: 13,546 (#6)
AST/G: 4.9 (#6)
Win shares: 59.6 (#7)
FTs: 1,404 (#8)
2-pt FG: 1,762 (#12)
STL: 497 (#14)
PT: 5,501 (#14)
FG: 1,953 (#15)
DREB: 1,453 (#20)
REB: 1,808 (#27) https://t.co/RdrjHYhhZJ