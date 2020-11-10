The Gopher Report is keeping up with the Minnesota commitments throughout their high school seasons. Find out how they fared over the weekend.

- Shakopee improved to 3-2 on the season after blanking Wayzata, 35-0.

- Annandale shutout Glencoe Silver Lake 48-0 and remain unbeaten on the season at 5-0.

- Desert Edge remains unbeaten at 6-0 after a thrilling 26-23 win over Sunrise Mountain. According to his highlights, Ortiz four tackles in the win.

- The Warriors continued their winning ways, defeating Lincoln East 49-29 in Class A quarterfinals. Westside is now 10-0 on the season and will play Millard South this week.

- Newton suffered a 31-0 setback to Mill Creek. The Rams are now 4-4 on the season.

- The Trojans cruised by Columbus East 55-7 in the Class 6A sectional championship round. Center Grove is now 11-0 on the season and will play Warren Central in the regional championship round this week.

- Colquitt Co. picked up a nice rivalry win over Lowndes by a final score of 40-10. The Packers are now 6-0 on the season.

- D'Iberville improved to 9-0 on the season after picking up two wins last week - a 20-13 win over Harrison Central on Monday night, followed by a 34-16 win over St. Martin. They will begin their playoff run this week against Petal.

INJURED:

- Boyd had a massive debut for Southlake Carrol week one win, hauling in nine catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. However, he broke his wrist in the contest and is currently out of action.

SEASONS OVER:

- Dublin Coffman was defeated by Olentangy Liberty 18-15 in the regional semifinals of the Division 1 playoffs. They finished their 2020 season with an 8-1 record.

- St. Edward lost to Medina 35-31 in the second round of the playoffs. They finished with a 6-2 record.

NOTES: