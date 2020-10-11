The Gopher Report rounds up the action and the results involving all Minnesota commitments over this past weekend. POSITION BATTLES: BACKUP RUNNING BACK | SLOT RECEIVER | NICKEL CORNER

IN-STATE COMMITS BEGIN SEASON:

- Shakopee came up short in a thriller with St. Michael-Albertville, 29-26. According to his highlights, Eastern tallied four tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack.

- Annandale secured a 21-12 win over Princeton to kick off their 2020 season.

THE REST:

- According to his highlights, Brockington hauled in three catches for 138 yards and a touchdown (83 yards) in Colquitt County's 63-14 win over Northside. The Packers improve to 4-0 on the season.

- Booker tallied four tackles, including one tackle for loss in Center Grove's come-from-behind win over Lawrence North, 28-13. The Trojans remain a perfect 8-0 on the season.

- Dublin Coffman kicked off their playoff run with an easy 56-7 win over Beavercreek as the Shamrocks improve to 7-0 on the season.

- Newton dropped to 2-2 on the season after a 21-7 loss to Houston County.

- Dickerson had a huge day for his Westside squad, scoring five touchdowns in a variety of ways - three rushing, one receiving, and one fumble return. The Warriors routed Norfolk 52-3 to improve to 7-0 on the season.

After 3q. Westside 52 Norfolk 3 @_dickerson1 with 5 tuddys total. 3 rushing, 1 receiving, 1 fumble return. @stuOWH @MPattersonOWH @MikeSautterOWH — KB Building Services (@KBBldServices) October 10, 2020

- Boyd had a massive debut for Southlake Carrol last week, hauling in nine catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. However, he broke his wrist in the contest and is currently out of action.

- Ortiz had three tackles, a pass deflection, and an interception in 26-21 win for Desert Edge over O'Connor. The Scorpions are 2-0 on the season.

- Barber helped anchor a Trinity Christian offense that rushed for over 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-7 win over Mandarin. The Conquerors are now 3-1 on the season.

OT Austin Barber leading the way for the Trinity running game tonight! 4 rushing touchdowns and over 200 yds rushing so far! @AustinBarber pic.twitter.com/4ac8Oj2aF5 — Duval Sports ™️ (@DuvalSports) October 10, 2020

- D'Iberville rolled to a 5-0 record after blanking West Harrison 56-0.

- St. Edward breezed past GlenOak 42-0 in the first round of the playoffs. The Eagles are 6-1 on the season.

NOTES: