“Back in back in July I had a chance during Big Ten Media Days just to talk to PJ, PJ's agent for a few minutes about getting together. So (contract extension discussions) started back in July at that time period.”

“I can't tell you how grateful I am for President Gabel. She has come in here and has done an unbelievable job supporting not only our football program but all of our programs and our student-athletes. And obviously when you start to have these conversations you have to have your president up to speed on those conversations, and President Gable has been incredibly supportive of this conversation. So again, we've had these conversations since July, and obviously as we started to have more success on the field, which was awesome, the academic stuff, the other things that we've been doing so well. We just felt like when we had going into the off week that'd be a good time to start to further those conversations.”

“His pay will go to $4.6 million and then the buyout, Andy, there's kind of two. The buyout if he leaves in year one, it's a $10M dollar buyou if he left Minnesota and we guarantee 65% of the contract."

“Well, Chip, if you remember when I was hired three and a half years ago, I talked about, we truly feel that Minnesota is a destination program. I didn't want to be a transitional program for any of our sports, and I feel like we've got really good coaches in place. Obviously with football especially, those buyouts people pay attention to them, and we're grateful for, again, the support from President Gabel, from our Board of Regents to do a contract like this. It's an important step for our program. We feel like it's an important step for our program, so obviously we had a lot of conversations about the buyout on both sides what we would guarantee to Coach Fleck, the buyout on our side if he chose to leave. So again, we feel comfortable with that buyout number.”

“I can tell you the the very first time we sat down with (Fleck), if you recall, I talked about his authentic energy just comes right at you. And you all have seen that now for a few years, but he laid out a very specific plan of what he was gonna do at Minnesota in that very initial meeting, and he has not missed any of the things he talked about. He talked about the culture, about the total program he was going to build. And again if you look at what we're doing academically, you know highest grade point average you've had in school history with our football program. If you look at what we're doing right now on the field obviously ending the year with two big ones last year, then the eight wins to start this year; we have a great opportunity on Saturday against the fifth-ranked team in the country. So he's hit all those benchmarks and exceeded them, so that's why we felt like this was the right time to do this work.”

“You may not believe me, and the reason I say that is you know PJ and I are very different people, but what we have in common is a very strong relationship and a lot of trust. And again, you know when we made this hire, when you have success, people are going to come after you — it's just part of what we do everyday. People come after your coaches. And PJ and I, Heather, my wife Kristen, we're all very close. I think PJ believes what we're trying to do here as a department. If you recall, I talked about we wanted to shake the tree when we hired PJ. We were very very intentional when we hired him. We felt like his energy, his enthusiasm for all of our programs, for our department would be infectious. And I wasn't worried about (Fleck leaving) because he and I have had conversations almost daily, every day throughout the year, not just during the season. He and I spent a lot of time talking to each other and a lot of times those conversations have nothing to do with football — it's just life in general. So I feel like we have a really strong trust relationship between each other."