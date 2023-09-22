Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and co-offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh met with the media this week to discuss the Golden Gophers loss to North Carolina last week and preview the Northwestern matchup.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JOE ROSSI

We didn't play well enough to win. You know, we have poor performance. You talk about performance. We always, I say, performance because performance is the result of coaching and playing. So we got to be better. You know, we gave up too many explosive plays. We didn't do well enough on 3rd down. To me, the game came down to those two things, and that's why they scored points. We didn't limit enough points to give ourselves a chance to win. There were some positives I thought we were physical. I thought we did a nice shot in the run game. I thought our guys competed really hard, but you know, obviously we're we're not in this for participation trophies. We didn't do enough to limit the score, and we didn't give ourselves a chance.

QUESTION: On that second explosive, what went into deciding to do the mass Subs right before that play?

Well, it was third down, and typically, we sub on 3rd down, and there's stuff that goes into that, then I'm not going to get into it because it is a competitive advantage. Sometimes, we think we have things that we don't have things and those types of things. So those decisions come to me so you can.

QUESTION: Is there a through line through some of the transfers you guys have brought in from?

I think the guys that have been those guys, all they excelled at their level, and then they were really hard workers. They wanted to just compete, you know, like. All three of them. Are playing really well for us, have played really well for us. You know, and I think that's the thing that kind of stands out like they were really good at their level, but then they're smart kids who work really hard and just want to come and compete, and you know, a lot of times when those guys come in, you know, there's gratitude to them, you know, because, you know, I've coached at the lower levels, and you come to a big 10 school, and you're like, wow. And so they have the perspective of the other places that they've been, and then they get here. And they're like, wow, this is awesome.

And you know, I think they just go to work and, you know, obviously Jax was successful here. And then obviously what he's doing in the NFL, Gibbons, and now, you know, Henderson and Kyler, I think are playing well for us.

QUESTION: What stood out about Jack Henderson during his recruitment

Hendersons was physical and explosive, and I think you saw that for the first time. You know not that he hadn't played well, but you saw it for the first time in the game against UNC. You know, it's always. There's always a little bit of a transitional period, and you know, like he didn't even really show that he didn't show that really in the spring, although he had shown it in games there.

Because there's always that, like catching up, period, you know that that that happens, and it always happens faster or slower depending on who it is. Like Jack Gibbons, it happened immediately, like 3 practices in the spring ball; I'm like, yeah. OK, now the other guys did well, but like you didn't necessarily see their playmaking ability, you know, Kyler, you're seeing it. Now, in year two and Jack, as we're getting into the season, you're starting to really see it, but that's what stood.

QUESTION: Is the defensive line exceeding expectations so far?

I think they're right where we thought that they were going to be. You know, they worked really hard in January and then in the spring and then in the summer and in training camp. And, you know, it's always. There's always, like, there's a process to development right, and it's like, you know, you get in, and you're deficient at.

In season, it's not always an easy fix on something. If something is, someone is deficient at something, you're gonna work really hard at it. But, like, when you get a chance to kind of, you know, hey, the season's over, you transition, you identify the plan, you put it together, you have an elite coach implementing the plan and coach Debo, and then all of a sudden the guys are working at it, and then you're like, OK, these guys are gonna be fine. They're doing all the extra work we want. And they did it and then.

We saw them make a jump in the spring ball, and then that ends, and you recognize it. And then boom, here we go into the summer, and they worked really hard in the summer, and then you see it in training camp. So no, I don't think they're exceeding the expectations based on what I saw of them and how they. You know, they're they're doing some good things. But I think we can we they have the potential to be even more impactful than they're being so.

QUESTION: How has the defense responded in practices?

Awesome, I like one, and I've been on record with this group. This is the smartest group I've coached in the hardest working group I've coached. And so, like, there's no. Like they're they're just, let's go to work. And we've had two, like, physical hard practices the last two days they've been flying around, they've been in on their own watching film. But that's what they always do. So, you know, even we coach, Fleck always says none of those things guarantee anything. Like you can work, you can. You can have a really hard-working group who's really smart, puts in extra time. It doesn't guarantee you're gonna win, but it gives you your best chance to win. Like your best chance. Not anyone else's best chance. Our best chance. So they're back at it again. They're working really hard. And you know, I've been pleased.

QUESTION: What's your assessment in Northwestern?

You know, I think what you've seen is like in the second game of the season against UTEP is they have big play capability and when they do, they're going to put up points and they put up points fast in that game. When they didn't have explosive plays, then the point number is a little bit lower, so you know us that's always a calling card for us, I think. We didn't do it at the level that it needs to be done last week and so that's something that's really important. This week, if they get explosive plays on us, there's they'll score points. If they don't, it'll be much more difficult. Not because of anything they do, just because that's what the rules of football and when you look at football, that's what happens in football. So I think they, you know, got some talented receivers. I've been impressed with his speed and his, you know, his twitchiness and, you know, I think the backs are hard. And so if we can limit the explosive play, we'll give ourselves the chance to win. If they're creating them, it's going to be a challenge.

QUESTION: On the development of Danny Striggow

I've been pleased with Danny a lot, you know, he is a developmental player. You know, when he was coming out, you know, people would have probably argued that he was a better wrestler than he was. Football player, but you know, even when he got here, I always joke with him like that when he first got here, he looked like a wrestler. And what does that mean? Well, and listen. My brother was a wrestler. He wrestled at the Naval Academy. But you know, they're usually, you know, the forward shoulders and, you know a little bit, you know, because of the grapplers, they're always low and everything. And, you know, through hard work and strength and conditioning like. He straightened himself out and improved his flexibility, and he's become a a really, really good football player. Like year one, year two. Then you go to year three like I thought he had a breakout year last year and I think he's continuing it this year. He's been really good in the run game. He's hard to block. And you know, he's I think he's got two sacks on the year he's been disruptive there and something that maybe people don't notice, but I certainly do. He's really good in coverage and you know that translates and allows us to be multiple and some of the things we do because he's so good in coverage. So he's worked really hard at it and I think the ingredient for the guys who develop, you know, one, you get them in a program that emphasizes development, but two, they got to want to be developed. You know, some people don't want to be developed, you know, being wanting to be developed means you got to be honest about yourself, where you are. You got to take critiques, you got to take coaching and then you got to go work at that type of kid. He's got that makeup. You get a kid who's got size, athleticism, intelligence, and wants to at some point they'll be a really good player.

QUESTION: On the development of Maverick Baranowski

Well, just as a first-year starter, I think it's there's there's layers to the game, right? There's the hey, let's get lined up, and let's get people lined up. Then it's like, hey, let's make sure we do our job. Then it's. Hey, what are we seeing? Pre-snap anticipating plays. So he's kind of all that like he's going to be better in coverage last week. You know, I think there were some deficiencies in coverage, and which you know in practice we've emphasized that we emphasized it on Sunday we talked about it. He'll be better at it, but it's just all part of the growth process. You know? Overall you take his body of work. I think he's doing a good job and so. Is he good enough for right now? No, no one's ever good enough. Right now, we're always looking to change our best and be better. So, you know, I think he can have a better understanding of pre-snap indicators and tips and what to expect. And then we can improve in coverage. So we're working hard at that.

CO-OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG HARBAUGH

QUESTION: What he wants to see from the offense going forward

Execute better under the pressure. The situation. We can't let the moment get too big for us at certain times. Just continue to get better every single day. It's all about development. We're a developmental program and continue to develop our guys in all phases of the game and you know, obviously, our offense can't wait to get get out there again Saturday night for sure.

QUESTION: Athan Kaliakmanis's biggest areas of growth

Just continue with this preparation, be better, be better with this preparation, I go back to. It's a process. When guys go through this and that's for every position, you know, you get your first opportunity to be a starter and you know the same thing goes. You know, I go back to when I coached Brev last year, Brev went through ups and downs at times and it goes through. It goes with guys that they go through this process. Where they have a great game, then they have a good game, then they might have a below-average game and it's an up-and-down roller coaster. we have to do a great job as coaches to make sure that that, that roller coaster keeps going up and it's not up and down. And that goes back to preparation and and all that work comes in Sunday through Friday and he got in on Sunday and, you know, he learned a lot from that game. I think he was probably pretty, you know, he was pretty vocal about that with me and he's probably pretty vocal with that about you guys with you guys. Then on Mondays, preparation started his preparations were great Tuesday. He had a very good practice today and it's all about that. It's learning when you go through these ups and downs.

QUESTION: On Ahtan throwing behind wide receivers during games, how he can improve

Stepping into his throws, being confident in what he sees, he's seen things the right way. It's not. It's not anything as far as he's not seeing it. He's just missing guys by like what the coach said, a foot off foot here. Foot there and you know, he's got to just once he hits that first one, it'll feel a lot different and he's done it in practice and he's got to take it to the game. I keep using the same word developmental program, it's we're in all phases of the game. He has got to take that step and he will. He will. You know, it's just it's just a process, that's all this.

QUESTION: How to manage a player being hard on himself after a tough game

We're big on in our program this year, especially offensively we've we've used the word confidence a lot and confidence comes from the preparation and we've just gone back. He had to flush that. He had to get rid of that, that feeling. That's one thing I said to the offense too on Sunday you have to remember that feeling that you had where you know we didn't play our best football and we got the result we got. And now we have to be able to respond to that. But it's about confidence. And I've built building that confidence up between coach Fleck. Now we've been doing, you know, the best we can all week to make. Sure. OK. We're giving him the looks that he needs defensive for from the Northwestern defense, and the scout team, but then also when he when he executes it properly, hey, we're building them up. Then when he executes it the way that we don't want it. Hey, we got to teach him. He's got to learn. And we've been doing that all week. And we've been doing the same thing week after week.

QUESTION: How to get a quarterback to start showing that touch on their short and intermediate throws

It's just showing him the accuracy he can have when he uses shape on the football. We talk about shape, you know, layering the ball, different things like that and the one thing that he has been blessed with is a very talented arm and a strong arm. So what he likes to do is he likes to use his strong arm but you see that on the deep balls that he's missing. He's not underthrowing deep balls. He like he, missed Corey on the one he overthrew him and it's one of those things like seeing that ball get completed and then using those short intermediate throws to not be able to put it as hard as he possibly can. But being able to layer it or use some shape or use some touch so that he has a little bit of room for error. And we've been showing him that weekend and week. But this week, it's been a big point of emphasis for us.

QUESTION: Biggest steps the Gophers' offense is trying to improve on from last week?

I thought execution is always at a premium, just like I stated last week that the field gets just as wide, just as short as wide and we have to do a great job of being precise, and detailed with our reads. We're blocking all those types of things it's all about the execution. You know that we threw the one we threw the one ball down there where Daniel ended up slipping and it's just about it's just about execution. We execute that a little bit better than they do. It might result in a touchdown. Then we go down ball back and we go down and we drive. We got that short field and we got down inside the five and it was great to see us punch the ball and that was one thing that I was. I was proud of the guys at that moment. You know, we failed against Eastern Michigan. We failed against Nebraska at times and then finally we were able to get over that hump and we were able to punch the ball in our guys were able to respond from the weeks before and I thought it was I thought we did an excellent job on that particular drive. We have to continue to get better in that facet of the game.

QUESTION: What are the hallmarks of a David Braun defense?

They're good. They're disciplined. Obviously. You know, we've had a lot of, you know, tough games with them. You know, they that one thing like they do a great job of their guys. They're always in that right spot. They're always where they're supposed to be. They're always disciplined. They see something offensively. They're going to react that way. You know, that's the one thing that. I've noticed too with their linebackers is their linebackers are always in the right gap. It's very hard. It's very difficult to get them out gap. They're in a different spot. Their defensive line is physical, they're sound. In the secondary, they like to be able to mix things up. Again, they don't do a lot of things that are just you look at it on the film and it's like man, they, they shouldn't be doing this. They're doing things that are very, very sound. We're going to have to execute and play a very clean football game in order to have success.

QUESTION: What are his thoughts on the offensive line and running backs over the last two weeks?

It is a huge step. You know? We challenged him going into Eastern Michigan, and they responded and obviously in a very good fashion. Going in the last game, it was a different type of type of defense. You know, you're going, you're going up against a very sound, very solid Mac team and then you go against the top 20 national teams, and that front, it's just Eastern Michigan was very good, you know, North Carolina was very good. They were bigger and they were more athletic. And our guys responded and they did a great job upfront. I thought Darius did an awesome job too, because Darius goes, you know, rookie of the week against Eastern Michigan and obviously gets it again this week. The thing is that Nic Mckissic-Luke has done a fantastic job of getting him prepared every single week to play in those moments because the moment is not too big for him. But I thought we were physical.

QUESTION: How important is it for the passing game to get going?

He (Athan) threw a pick on the first round of the game and if you noticed the first couple of plays after that next drive I came out and threw the ball. Athan has to continue to develop. It's not. It's not about just one game he plays, not the way he wants. He could play. He could play a great game and the game plan is a game plan. We're going to do what we want to do offensively and we're going to execute that offense. He's going to bounce back. He's going to respond. He's already responded. And I think, you know, we have to be able to play to the strengths of our offense. Obviously, you're seeing Darius get highlighted a little bit there because he's becoming one of the strengths of our offense. Well, Daniel Jackson, Corey Crooms, Breveyn, La'Meke you saw on Saturday, those guys are becoming the strengths of our offense. But the way to get them the ball is Athan has to give it to him. So we're not going to limit them. You know, we're going to continue to develop every piece of this offense so that we can have success in that area and on the ground.

