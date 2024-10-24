Advertisement

Published Oct 24, 2024
WATCH: Gophers coordinators discuss upcoming game against Maryland
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Watch as Minnesota offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman discuss the Golden Gophers' upcoming matchup against the Maryland Terrapins

