WATCH: Gophers coordinators discuss upcoming game against Maryland

in other news
The latest Minnesota bowl projections after week eight
Where do the latest bowl projections have the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing this postseason?
Four-star SF Jacob Ross sets official visit to Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will host four star SF Jacob Ross on an OV this weekend.
Gophers preparing to face dangerous Maryland passing attack
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck discussed Maryland's dangerous passing attack on Monday.
Everything P.J Fleck said on Monday - Maryland week
Everything that P.J. Fleck said during his weekly press conference on Monday.
Minnesota's week 10 matchup vs Illinois flexed to six day window
The Minnesota's week 10 matchup against currently top-25 ranked Illinois has been flexed to a six-day window.
Watch as Minnesota offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman discuss the Golden Gophers' upcoming matchup against the Maryland Terrapins
