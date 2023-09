GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Fox 9 provides video from P.J. Fleck's press conference following the Golden Gophers 31-13 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday afternoon.

In Saturday's loss, the Golden Gophers had no answers for the Tar Heels' passing attack led by Drake Maye as he threw for over 400 yards, including finding wide receiver Nate McCollum 15 times for 165 yards and one touchdown.

