GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

As we enter into the second quarter of the year, Minnesota currently has eight players committed to their 2024 class.

While the end of March is never a good time to make a prediction for how a recruiting class will look in December, we are going to give it our best shot over the next two days. This list is obviously subject to change as more offers are sent out throughout the year, so check back in with us in a few months for an updated version.

We took a look at Jared's picks yesterday, and now, here are Dylan's picks.