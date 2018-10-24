Tickets for the Golden Gopher women's basketball home opener against New Hampshire on Nov. 9 are officially sold out, the Minnesota Athletic Ticket Office announced Tuesday.

The contest against the Wildcats will be the first for the Golden Gophers under new head coach Lindsay Whalen, who was announced as head coach in April.

Tickets for the remaining 17 home contests can still be purchased on mygophersports.com or by calling the ticket office at 612-624-8080 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Single-game tickets include chairback and bench options. Season tickets are also currently available by calling the ticket office.

Additionally, fans can purchase a customizable mini-plan that ranges from 3 to 17 games (excluding the home opener) and starts as low as $27. Single-game group tickets are also available, with a rate of $6 per ticket for groups of 15 or more. To purchase group tickets, call 612-624-8080 and select option 1.

Following the home opener against New Hampshire, Minnesota will host eight non-conference games at Williams Arena before starting Big Ten play against Wisconsin on Dec. 28. Highlighting the non-conference portion of the schedule is the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Syracuse on Nov. 29.

In addition to Wisconsin, the Golden Gophers are also scheduled to host Big Ten foes Illinois (Jan. 6), Iowa (Jan. 14), Purdue (Jan. 24), Ohio State (Jan. 28), Rutgers (Feb. 3), Northwestern (Feb. 10), Penn State (Feb. 17) and Michigan State (March 3).

Picked third by Big Ten media members in preseason rankings, Minnesota is coming off a 24-9 season and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The team returns four of its top five leading scorers, 67.3 percent of its scoring, 67.4 percent of its minutes, 68.9 percent of its rebounds, 76.4 percent of its steals and 78.1 percent of its assists.