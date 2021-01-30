TheGopherReport - Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/24-1/30

Audavion Collins is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound corner from Covington, Georgia. Collins holds eight offers from Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. MORE: Georgia DB Audavion Collins Seeing His Stock Rise Quickly

============================ Isaiah Jones is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker from London, Ohio. Jones holds five offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, and Minnesota.

============================ Devin Turner is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety from Frisco, Texas. Turner holds three offers from Arizona, Kansas, and Minnesota.

============================ Walter "Tank" Roddy-White is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back from Little Elm, Texas. Roddy-White holds two offers from Kansas and Minnesota.

============================ Marcus Allen is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back from Marietta, Georgia. Allen holds 25 total offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and many more. MORE: Long list of schools in pursuit of 2022 DB Marcus Allen

============================ Levitivus Su'a is a 6-foot-1, 208-pound linebacker from Santa Ana, California. Su'a holds five offers from Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, and Washington. MORE: West Spotlight: 2023 prospects emerging as top recruits