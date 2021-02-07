TheGopherReport - Weekly Offer Roundup: 1/31-2/6

============================ Rodney Hill is a 6-foot, 180-pound athlete from Statesboro, Georgia. Hill currently holds 17 offers, but recently trimmed his list down to a top 10 of Minnesota, Colorado, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia Southern, Troy, Liberty, and Arkansas State.

============================ Coleman Bryson is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety from Rabun Gap, Georgia. Bryson currently holds 10 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Boston College, Louisville, Washington State, Virginia, Kansas State, and more.

============================ Harris Sewell is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Odessa, Texas. Sewell currently holds four offers from Minnesota, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Kansas.



============================ Anthony Smith is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end from Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Smith currently holds 16 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Penn State, and more.

============================ Popeye Williams is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end from Westfield, Indiana. Williams currently holds 18 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Purdue, and more.

============================ Earnest Hausmann is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Columbus, Nebraska. Hausmann currently holds 10 offers from Minnesota, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota State, and Virginia.



============================ Taylor Groves is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from Cross Plains, Texas. Groves is currently committed to Michigan, but is still adding offers and holds 24 total offers from the likes of Minnesota, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Tennessee, South Carolina, and more.

============================ Caden Crawford is a 6-foot-5, 240-pound linebacker from Lansing, Kansas. Crawford currently holds five offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Oklahoma State.

============================ De'Anthony Gatson is a 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back from Newton, Texas. Gatson currently holds five offers from Baylor, Houston, Iowa State, Minnesota, and TCU.

============================ Connor Robertson is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman from Austin, Texas. Robertson currently holds 14 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Texas, SMU, Nebraska, Kansas State, Duke, and more.



============================ Sully Weidman is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman from Brookline, Massachussetts. Weidman holds 18 offers from the likes of Arizona State, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, Syracuse, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, and more.

============================ Landen Livingston is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from Leo, Indiana. Livingston currently holds 15 offers from the likes of Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue, Cincinnati, and more.

