TheGopherReport - Weekly Offer Roundup: 3-1/3-7

Weekly Offer Roundup: 3-1/3-7
============================
Austin Brown is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety from Johnston City, Illinois.
Brown currently holds 16 offers from the likes of Boston College, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, and more.
THE LATEST: BC recruiting Illinois linebacker harder than any other school
============================
Aidan Laughery is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete from Gibson City, Illinois.
Laughery currently holds five offers from Illinois, Illinois State, Minnesota, Rutgers, and Washington State.
THE LATEST: 2022 RB Aidan Laughery Expands On New Minnesota Offer, More
============================
Antavious Woody is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman from LaFayette, Alabama.
Woody currently holds 13 offers from Auburn, Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, USC, and Virginia Tech.
THE LATEST: OT Tae Woody keeping open mind and taking it slow
============================
Luke Montgomery is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman from Findlay, Ohio in the class of 2023.
Mongtomery currently holds 19 offers from the likes of Florida State, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and more.
============================
Javious Bond is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete from Gray, Georgia in the class of 2023.
The Gophers broke the ice for Bond, becoming his first offer.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report