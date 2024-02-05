What does Minnesota's resume look like after recent win over Northwestern?
Over the weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a big resume-building win over the Northwestern Wildcats. The win moves the Gophers to 14-7 overall on the season including a fantastic 12-3 record at Williams Arena. They're 2-4 away from home this season with a 2-3 record on the road and a 0-1 record when it comes to neutral site games.
With the latest win, what does the Gophers' resume look like heading into the rest of February?
QUADRANT 1
The Gophers have lost all three games they have played against Quad 1 programs. Those three games were an 84-74 loss to Ohio State in December, a 76-66 loss to Michigan State last month, and a 61-59 loss last a few days later against Wisconsin.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|
12/3/23
|
at Ohio State
|
84-74 LOSS
|
1/18/24
|
at Michigan State
|
76-66 LOSS
|
1/23/24
|
vs Wisconsin
|
61-59 LOSS
QUADRANT 1 GAMES REMAINING: vs Michigan State, at Iowa, at Purdue, at Nebraska, at Illinois, at Northwestern
QUADRANT 2
The Gophers have done well against Quadrant 2 teams this season across seven games with a 4-3 record. The Gophers have picked up back-to-back Quad 2 wins with wins over Penn State and Northwestern. They also beat Nebraska earlier this season as well as Michigan, who at the time was a Quad 2 opponent.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|
11/26/23
|
vs San Francisco (NEUTRAL)
|
76-58 LOSS
|
12/6/23
|
vs Nebraska
|
76-56 WIN
|
1/4/24
|
at Michigan
|
73-71 WIN
|
1/12/24
|
at Indiana
|
74-62 LOSS
|
1/15/24
|
vs Iowa
|
86-77 LOSS
|
1/27/24
|
at Penn State
|
83-74 WIN
|
2/3/24
|
vs Northwestern
|
75-66 WIN
QUADRANT 2 GAMES REMAINING: vs Ohio State
QUADRANT 3
The Gophers have only had a pair of Quadrant 3 games this season in Missouri and Maryland. After losing their matchup to Missouri 70-68 in November, they defeated Maryland in January 65-62.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|
11/16/23
|
vs Missouri
|
70-68
|
1/7/24
|
vs Maryland
|
65-62
QUADRANT 3 GAMES REMAINING: vs Rutgers, vs Penn State, vs Indiana
QUADRANT 4
The Golden Gophers are undefeated against Quadrant 4 teams this season, as they should be with a 9-0 record. They have no Quadrant 4 games remaining this season.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|
11/6/23
|
vs Bethune-Cookman
|
80-60 WIN
|
11/10/12
|
vs UTSA
|
102-76 WIN
|
11/18/23
|
vs South Carolina Upstate
|
67-53 WIN
|
11/21/23
|
vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|
86-67 WIN
|
12/9/23
|
vs Florida Gulf Coast
|
77-57 WIN
|
12/12/23
|
vs IUPUI
|
101-65 WIN
|
12/21/23
|
vs Ball State
|
80-63 WIN
|
12/29/23
|
vs Maine
|
80-62 WIN
REMAINING SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Quadrant
|
2/6/24
|
vs Michigan State
|
1
|
2/11/24
|
at Iowa
|
1
|
2/15/24
|
at Purdue
|
1
|
2/18/24
|
vs Rutgers
|
3
|
2/22/24
|
vs Ohio State
|
2
|
2/25/24
|
at Nebraska
|
1
|
2/28/22
|
at Illinois
|
1
|
3/2/2024
|
vs Penn State
|
3
|
3/6/24
|
vs Indiana
|
3
|
3/9/24
|
at Northwestern
|
1
