Over the weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a big resume-building win over the Northwestern Wildcats. The win moves the Gophers to 14-7 overall on the season including a fantastic 12-3 record at Williams Arena. They're 2-4 away from home this season with a 2-3 record on the road and a 0-1 record when it comes to neutral site games.

With the latest win, what does the Gophers' resume look like heading into the rest of February?