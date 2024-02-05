Advertisement
What does Minnesota's resume look like after recent win over Northwestern?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a big resume-building win over the Northwestern Wildcats. The win moves the Gophers to 14-7 overall on the season including a fantastic 12-3 record at Williams Arena. They're 2-4 away from home this season with a 2-3 record on the road and a 0-1 record when it comes to neutral site games.

With the latest win, what does the Gophers' resume look like heading into the rest of February?

QUADRANT 1

The Gophers have lost all three games they have played against Quad 1 programs. Those three games were an 84-74 loss to Ohio State in December, a 76-66 loss to Michigan State last month, and a 61-59 loss last a few days later against Wisconsin.


QUADRANT 1 (0-3)
DATE OPPONENT RESULT

12/3/23

at Ohio State

84-74 LOSS

1/18/24

at Michigan State

76-66 LOSS

1/23/24

vs Wisconsin

61-59 LOSS

QUADRANT 1 GAMES REMAINING: vs Michigan State, at Iowa, at Purdue, at Nebraska, at Illinois, at Northwestern

QUADRANT 2

The Gophers have done well against Quadrant 2 teams this season across seven games with a 4-3 record. The Gophers have picked up back-to-back Quad 2 wins with wins over Penn State and Northwestern. They also beat Nebraska earlier this season as well as Michigan, who at the time was a Quad 2 opponent.

QUADRANT 2 (4-3)
DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11/26/23

vs San Francisco (NEUTRAL)

76-58 LOSS

12/6/23

vs Nebraska

76-56 WIN

1/4/24

at Michigan

73-71 WIN

1/12/24

at Indiana

74-62 LOSS

1/15/24

vs Iowa

86-77 LOSS

1/27/24

at Penn State

83-74 WIN

2/3/24

vs Northwestern

75-66 WIN

QUADRANT 2 GAMES REMAINING: vs Ohio State

QUADRANT 3

The Gophers have only had a pair of Quadrant 3 games this season in Missouri and Maryland. After losing their matchup to Missouri 70-68 in November, they defeated Maryland in January 65-62.

QUADRANT 3
DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11/16/23

vs Missouri

70-68

1/7/24

vs Maryland

65-62

QUADRANT 3 GAMES REMAINING: vs Rutgers, vs Penn State, vs Indiana

QUADRANT 4

The Golden Gophers are undefeated against Quadrant 4 teams this season, as they should be with a 9-0 record. They have no Quadrant 4 games remaining this season.

Table Name
DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11/6/23

vs Bethune-Cookman

80-60 WIN

11/10/12

vs UTSA

102-76 WIN

11/18/23

vs South Carolina Upstate

67-53 WIN

11/21/23

vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

86-67 WIN

12/9/23

vs Florida Gulf Coast

77-57 WIN

12/12/23

vs IUPUI

101-65 WIN

12/21/23

vs Ball State

80-63 WIN

12/29/23

vs Maine

80-62 WIN

REMAINING SCHEDULE

REMAINING SCHOOL
DATE OPPONENT Quadrant

2/6/24

vs Michigan State

1

2/11/24

at Iowa

1

2/15/24

at Purdue

1

2/18/24

vs Rutgers

3

2/22/24

vs Ohio State

2

2/25/24

at Nebraska

1

2/28/22

at Illinois

1

3/2/2024

vs Penn State

3

3/6/24

vs Indiana

3

3/9/24

at Northwestern

1

============================

