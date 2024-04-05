After reopening his recruitment, Minnesota quickly became a top contender for Kollock. During a multi-day unofficial visit last month to Minneapolis, Kollock decided to commit to the Gophers.

Last week, Minnesota landed their quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Laguna Beach (CA) standout Jackson Kollock. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pro-style quarterback was originally committed to the Washington Huskies but backed off his commitment to the program following Kalen DeBoer's departure to the University of Alabama.

In 20 games played over the past two seasons at Laguna Beach, Kollock has completed 365-of-595 passing attempts a 61.3 completion percentage for 5,376 yards and 73 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.



As a junior, the Laguna Beach native completed 192-of-333 attempts for 3,174 yards and 41 touchdowns with five interceptions thrown. In the process, Kolock has been named his league's MVP, the CIF-SS Offensive Player of the Year, and the LA Times Offensive Player of the Year.

Below Gophers Nation takes a look at what the Gophers are getting in Kollock.

