Last month, Minnesota picked up their second running back commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle in William Penn Charter (PA) tailback Ohifame Ijeboi.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound running back committed to the Gophers over primarily Rutgers but also held offers from Buffalo, Kent State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Temple, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech.

