On Monday, Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference to discuss the Gophers' performance against Colorado while looking ahead to their matchup against Michigan State this upcoming weekend.

Chris Autman-Bell's injury and future...

As you probably know by now, sixth-year wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell suffered a season-ending injury against Colorado on Saturday and will have surgery on Wednesday to repair the injury. The Gophers will appeal for Autman-Bell to receive a waiver for a seventh season and it will be up to him and his family if they wish to pursue that as well. The loss is a big one for the Gophers whose wide receiver depth will surely be tested now going forward.

Offensive Line improvements:

Fleck was asked about his feelings regarding his offensive line through three weeks Fleck gave a pretty coach answer noting that there are areas that they are surely strong in but also have areas where they'll need to get better as well as playing with more consistency. "I think we have like any offensive line, we have some strengths, we have some things we have to continue to get better at especially the consistency in what we play with."

On John-Michael Schmitz:

When asked about the level of play from center John-Michael Schmitz, Fleck praised the sixth-year linemen. "He's playing at an incredibly high level. Can he play higher? Absolutely," he said. "Again, the same thing, it's that humble and confident part. He's a very confident player but he knows he can always improve he knows he hasn't mastered it but he is such a student of the game."

On Michigan State:

"They're a dangerous football team, a very well coached football team, disciplined football team, deep football team," Fleck had to say about the Spartan. Michigan State is coming off a 39-28 loss at the hands of the Washington Huskies this past weekend. Fleck was also highly complimentary of the Spartans fanbase, "They got a great fan base, got a wonderful stadium, we know it'll be loud and we'll be prepared for that."

On the Spartans' physicality and the Gophers' own physicality: