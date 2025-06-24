What's Next for Minnesota After Roman Voss's Commitment?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up their biggest commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle on Monday when elite in-state four-star tight end Roman Voss announced his decision to be a Golden Gopher.
Voss's commitment continues what has been a fantastic run for the Golden Gophers in June, landing 14 commitments, moving their total up to 24 commitments. The class also currently ranks 16th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
But now that the Gophers have their biggest fish as part of their recruiting class and are already almost at 25 commitments, what comes next for the Golden Gophers? How many more commitments could the program take?
Let's take a look at what prospects remain as potential commitment possibilities for the Golden Gophers.