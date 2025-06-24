What's Next for Minnesota After Roman Voss's Commitment?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up their biggest commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle on Monday when elite in-state four-star tight end Roman Voss announced his decision to be a Golden Gopher.

Voss's commitment continues what has been a fantastic run for the Golden Gophers in June, landing 14 commitments, moving their total up to 24 commitments. The class also currently ranks 16th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.



