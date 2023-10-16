The Golden Gophers and Spartans will kick off at 2:30 p.m. local time, with the game televised on the Big Ten Network.

Minnesota's October 28 home matchup against the Big Ten East's Michigan State Spartans has received its kickoff time and television assignment on Monday afternoon.

Before worrying about the Spartans, Minnesota is coming off their bye week with a 3-3 record through their first six games. Last time out, the Gophers fell to the Michigan Wolverines 52-10, their third loss in four games.

This weekend, P.J. Fleck's program returns to the field to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. The Gophers opened as a four-point underdog to the Hawkeyes.

Michigan State enters week 8 with a 2-4 record and losers of four straight after winning their first two games of the season. This past weekend, the Spartans may have suffered their worst loss yet, blowing an 18-point lead over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Spartans will now have to face rival Michigan this upcoming Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with the game televised nationally on NBC.



All time, Michigan State leads Minnesota 30-18 in 48 games between the two programs. The Golden Gophers won the last time the two teams met last season 34-7. Prior to that, Michigan State had won the previous five matchups between 2010 and 2017.