The 2023-2024 college basketball season is right around the corner with the Minnesota Golden Gophers set to kick off their season on Monday, November 6 against Bethune-Cookman. The Golden Gophers also have a November 2 exhibition game against Macalaster.

With the college basketball season right around the corner, KenPom released their preseason ratings for the 2023-2024 season. At the top of the ratings there are little surprises, Purdue, Kansas, Houston, UConn, and Gonzaga coming in as the top five teams in the country.

But where do the Golden Gophers stand heading into this season?

It's safe to say that KenPom is not high on Ben Johnson's program, who are coming off a 9-22 record including 2-17 in conference play last fall. The Golden Gophers are ranked 112th in the country heading into the season, the lowest ranked Big Ten team. The next closest Big Ten team is the Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 85. The Nittany Lions are coming off a NCAA Tournament appearance but after the departure of head coach Micah Shrewsberry, the program had to be completely rebuilt under new head coach Mike Rhoades.

Despite being the lowest ranked Big Ten team, the Golden Gophers are now the lowest rated Power Six team. Programs ranked lower than the Gophers include Georgia, Tech, Boston College, California, Georgetown, Notre Dame, and Oregon State.



