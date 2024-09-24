Where Minnesota ranks in every major statistical category after Week 4

Each week Gophers Nation will take a look at where Minnesota ranks in every major statistical category. Below, you can find the Gophers stats both on offense and defense and where they rank nationally among the 134 teams in the FBS.
OFFENSE
Scoring offense: 26.5 (88)
Rushing offense: 117.25 (108)
Passing offense: 217.8 (82)
Total Offense: 335.0 (104)
3rd Down Conversions: 44.9% (43)
4th Down Conversions: 100.0% (T-1)
Red Zone Conversions: 70.5% (T-116)
Explosive Plays (20+ yards): 14 (T-90)
Sacks Allowed: 8.0 (89)
Tackles for Loss Allowed 17.0 (53)
Defense
Scoring defense: 12.5 (T-15)
Rush defense: 123.75 (56)
Pass defense: 99.5 (2)
Total defense: 223.3 (8)
3rd Down Conversion: 42.1% (T-104)
4th Down Conversions: 0.0% (T-1)
Red Zone Conversions: 85.71% (T-71)
Explosive Plays (20+ yards): 10 (T-27)
Sacks: 8.0 (T-48)
Tackles for Loss: 18.0 (T-91)
