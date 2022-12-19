GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

PJ Fleck and Minnesota are fresh off of a big recruiting weekend in which the Gophers picked up three new commitments.

With National Signing Day looming this week, the new additions of Matt Kingsbury, Kenric Lanier, and TJ McWilliams certainly came at a great time.

The 2023 recruiting class is now up to 20 commits, four receivers, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, three defensive backs, two defensive lineman, two running backs, one tight end, and one quarterback, from eight different states.

Currently sitting at 1,485 points, Minnesota's recruiting class now ranks 33rd in the country, just 15 points behind Virginia Tech at 1500 and less than 50 points away from cracking the top 30. The makeup of the class currently holds an average ranking of three stars.

On the conference side of things, the Gophers are sitting in the top half of the Big Ten. Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, and Iowa make up 1-4, with Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska, Maryland, and Michigan state making up the rest of the top 10.

Class ranking will not be final until the second signing period in February, so things are certainly still bound to change between now and then. To learn how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here.