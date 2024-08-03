Advertisement
Which former Gophers are on NFL Training Camp rosters this summer?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

NFL Training camps are well underway and preseason football is right around the corner which makes it a better time than never to take a quick look at which former Minnesota Golden Gophers are on NFL rosters entering this preseason.


Currently, nearly two dozen former Gophers are on NFL rosters across 14 different franchises. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are tied for the most former Gophers on one roster with three former Gophers each.

Former Gophers on training camp rosters
POSITION PLAYER TEAM

WR

Rashod Bateman

Baltimore Ravens

OL

Daniel Faalele

Baltimore Ravens

WR

Corey Crooms

Dallas Cowboys

TE

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Dallas Cowboys

LB

Damien Wilson

Dallas Cowboys

S

Eric Murray

Houston Texans

DT

Esezi Otomewo

Jacksonville Jaguars

LB

Chris Collins

Los Angeles Chargers

WR

Tyler Johnson

Los Angeles Rams

LB

Blake Cashman

Minnesota Vikings

DT

Kyler Baugh

New Orleans Saints

S

Jordan Howden

New Orleans Saints

LB

Carter Coughlin

New York Giants

S

Tyler Nubin

New York Giants

OL

John Michael Schmitz Jr

New York Giants

LB

Boye Mafe

Seattle Seahawks

LB

De'Vondre Campbell Sr

San Francisco 49ers

TE

Ko Kieft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S

Antoine Winfield Jr

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB

Jack Gibbens

Tennessee Titans

LB

Thomas Rush

Tennessee Titans

CB

Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

