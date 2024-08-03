NFL Training camps are well underway and preseason football is right around the corner which makes it a better time than never to take a quick look at which former Minnesota Golden Gophers are on NFL rosters entering this preseason.

Currently, nearly two dozen former Gophers are on NFL rosters across 14 different franchises. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are tied for the most former Gophers on one roster with three former Gophers each.