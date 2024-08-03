Which former Gophers are on NFL Training Camp rosters this summer?
NFL Training camps are well underway and preseason football is right around the corner which makes it a better time than never to take a quick look at which former Minnesota Golden Gophers are on NFL rosters entering this preseason.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Currently, nearly two dozen former Gophers are on NFL rosters across 14 different franchises. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are tied for the most former Gophers on one roster with three former Gophers each.
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|
WR
|
Rashod Bateman
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
OL
|
Daniel Faalele
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
WR
|
Corey Crooms
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
TE
|
Brevyn Spann-Ford
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
LB
|
Damien Wilson
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
S
|
Eric Murray
|
Houston Texans
|
DT
|
Esezi Otomewo
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
LB
|
Chris Collins
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
WR
|
Tyler Johnson
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
LB
|
Blake Cashman
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
DT
|
Kyler Baugh
|
New Orleans Saints
|
S
|
Jordan Howden
|
New Orleans Saints
|
LB
|
Carter Coughlin
|
New York Giants
|
S
|
Tyler Nubin
|
New York Giants
|
OL
|
John Michael Schmitz Jr
|
New York Giants
|
LB
|
Boye Mafe
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
LB
|
De'Vondre Campbell Sr
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
TE
|
Ko Kieft
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
S
|
Antoine Winfield Jr
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
LB
|
Jack Gibbens
|
Tennessee Titans
|
LB
|
Thomas Rush
|
Tennessee Titans
|
CB
|
Benjamin St-Juste
|
Washington Commanders
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation