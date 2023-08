This past spring, the Minnesota Golden Gophers had three players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, while numerous others would sign undrafted free-agent deals.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

This fall, the Gophers enter the season with numerous players hoping to raise their draft stock in hopes of hearing their named called in next year's draft. Gophers Nation looks at five Golden Gophers who have among the highest draft stocks in the program entering the fall.