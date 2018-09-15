Minnesota had a seven-point lead with about 80 seconds left last week, when Fresno State called the running back pass play from first-and-goal at the 4-yard line and tight end Jared Rice burst open in the back of the end zone. Antoine Winfield Jr. slammed on the brakes once he recognized the trick from his safety position. He raced in reverse toward Rice as the ball hung in the air and turned his head from his right shoulder to his left at just the right time, before jumping to intercept the pass with one hand and planting his foot on the turf to establish possession before tumbling out of bounds. Game over. Gophers win . For a guy with less than two full seasons of college experience, Winfield has developed into quite the star.

“I just went up and made the play,” Winfield said, in his typical understated manner. Minnesota (2-0), which hosts Miami of Ohio (0-2) on Saturday, badly missed Winfield last fall after a hamstring injury limited him to four games and he took a medical redshirt. Now he’s the leader of a young secondary, quickly building an All-Big Ten resume. After his 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in the opening victory over New Mexico State , Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said he could see Winfield making cameos on offense in addition to his new role on special teams and his established presence in the back of the defense. “He’s an incredible player, but he’s an even better person than the day he walked in here in my opinion,” Fleck said. “He’s grown a lot, and his maturity allows him to make that play. But also, he’s got incredible genetics.”

That would be Antoine Winfield Sr., the former Minnesota Vikings safety who was long considered one of the best tacklers in the NFL despite his 5-foot-9 frame. He was picked for three Pro Bowls over 14 years in the league. Like his father, the third-year Gophers sophomore carries an instinct to shine and an attitude to lead, on top of his natural athleticism and toughness. “He’s an unbelievable player. We all know that. I can see it,” said linebacker Thomas Barber. “I get to live with him, so it’s cool to just be around and see how he acts after it too. He’s just so humble about it too.” Here are some other key angles to follow in the Miami-Minnesota game: REPLACING RODNEY: With senior running back Rodney Smith out for the rest of the season , joining fellow senior running back Shannon Brooks with knee injuries in the medical redshirt club for 2018, freshman Bryce Williams has emerged as the lead ball carrier. Mohamed Ibrahim and Jonathan Femi-Cole will also be in the mix.