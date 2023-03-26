After adding a pair of commitments to their 2024 recruiting class on Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 2024 recruiting class is now ranked inside the Rivals Top 25 recruiting classes.

The Gophers' recruiting class now features eight commitments and is ranked 16th in the country and fourth in the Big Ten, only behind the Big Ten East trio of Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State.

The Gophers got their 2024 recruiting class started last summer when three-star linebacker Mason Carrier announced his commitment following a camp visit in June. They would then add commitment No.2 in January from Michigan linebacker Brady Pretzlaff. It's, however, been the last four weeks that have sent the Gophers class skyrocketing up the rankings, landing six commitments in the last 27 days.

On February 26, Illinois running back Jaydon Wright would announce his commitment, and just a few days afterward, quarterback Aaron Philo out of Bogart (GA) became commitment No.4. In-state defensive back Simon Seidl would jump in a few days later before.

Indiana wide receiver Corey Smith started the Gophers' most recent hot run earlier this week, leading to Saturday's pair of commitments from Florida wideout Dallas Sims and in-state defensive end Jide Abasiri.

While still early in the cycle, it's been without a doubt a strong start for the Gophers' recruiting class this cycle. Last year, the Gophers ended up signing 21 prospects with the recruiting class finishing inside the top 40. So far, the Gophers are setting themselves up to potentially sign an even better class in 2024 with several top targets still left on their board.