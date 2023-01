GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

River Rouge (Mich.) wide receiver Jaylen Watson picked up an offer from Minnesota roughly two months ago, and has been hearing from coaches on the staff on a daily basis ever since.

Watson has been on campus at Minnesota for a gameday visit in November, and came away pleasantly surprised by his experience. The Gophers, along with West Virginia, are recruiting him equally as hard.

The Gopher Report caught up with Watson, and has the latest on his recruitment, what he is looking for in a school, an upcoming visit to Minneapolis, and more.