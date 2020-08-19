TheGopherReport - 2021 point guard Kaleb Brown deciding this weekend

“They've been in contact since they were recruiting my brother. They were watching me and he committed (to Missouri). They offered me like a week later I think. The offense, just get it to the guards and run. Coach Conroy is really truthful about where I can fit in, and how I can play with the team. I like the coaches. The Head Coach and Coach Conroy came down a while ago to see my brother, and we talked about twenty minutes after practice. It's a good relationship and a good bond."

David Sisk spoke with Brown back in July, and the Alabama guard had this to say about his relationship with the Minnesota staff:

On August 18, 6’6” Huntsville, Alabama point guard Kaleb Brown released his top-six schools which included Grand Canyon, Mercer, Minnesota, Milwaukee, Missouri, and West Virginia. He is the brother of current Missouri guard Kobe Brown.

I caught up with Brown after the release of his top-six to get his thoughts on the schools on his final list.

Missouri: “Because of Coronavirus I haven’t really gotten to visit anywhere else. Because of my brother there's a good trust factor there with coach Martin and the staff. They’re telling me I’ll have the opportunity to come in and play one through three, making plays and playing guard for them.”

Minnesota: “They just want me to come in and make plays. I talked to coach Conroy the day before I dropped my top-six. We just talked about basketball mainly and the NBA. I’ve known them for about two years now, so there’s a trust factor there. I like coach Conroy, mainly. I’ve known him for a few years and how they recruited my brother. Coach Pitino, too. He’s been here a couple times. It’s just a good relationship with the coaches.”

West Virginia: “I’ve always loved West Virginia since I was a kid. We went on a little unofficial visit with my high school and I loved it there. My friend there is a manager and it’s just a good area for me. I talked to coach Martin about that. They signed someone at my position but if another spot opens up they said they’d give me an offer.”

Mercer: “I really like the coaching staff, I have a good relationship with coach Lewis and coach Gary. I’d have the opportunity to play a lot, get the ball a lot. I’d get to make mistakes as a freshman. Just the opportunity to play a lot at Mercer is good.”

Grand Canyon: “Just playing a lot. Coach Drew said I would be able to facilitate and fit into the offense. It would be a really good fit.

Milwaukee: “It should be fun. Playing next to coach Baldwin’s son, possibly, if he goes there. It would be fun to team up with him and we would be a good fit for my play style. He’s a scorer, so playing next to him would be a lot of fun.

Brown tells me that a decision is coming this weekend, and his primary focus is looking for a fit on the basketball side of things.