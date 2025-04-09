Published Apr 9, 2025
WATCH: P.J. Fleck discusses spring practice (4/8/25)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation