Minnesota LB David Amaliri Set to Enter Transfer Portal

Minnesota redshirt freshman linebacker David Amaliri has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, leaves the Golden Gophers after just one season with the program.

A former two-star prospect Amaliri, committed to the Golden Gophers last summer over offers from Kent State, North Dakota, and North Dakota State, originally as a prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He, however, would reclassify and enroll early.

"First I would like to thank God for giving the opportunity, Strength, and wisdom to pursue my dreams," Amaliri said in a post on X "Thank you Lord for giving me the chance to build thoughtful relationships and lessons that I will forever cherish. I believe in the plan he has for me."

"I am forever grateful for my time at Minnesota," he would continue to say. "Thank you Coach Fleck, and Coach Mariano for always holding me to a high standard. Thank you to all my teammates that have created and given me life time memories. Thank you to all the UMN strength staff, faculty and academic that push to strive and achieve at a high level on and off the field."



"I’d would also like to thank my family. Without their encouragement none of this would be possible. To all my coaches back home thank you for mentoring me through out my football journey.

With that being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left."



With Amaliri entering the transfer portal, Minnesota is currently left with 129 players on their 2025-26 roster when including the 14 2025 signees that have yet to arrive on campus. The Gophers will need to narrow their roster to 105 players by week one of the 2025 college football season.